Lithuanian PM explores Azerbaijan’s historic Icherisheher (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. On April 10, Inga Ruginienė, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, visited Icherisheher (Inner City), one of the world’s most renowned cultural heritage monuments, Trend reports.

Inga Ruginienė was briefed on the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

She was informed that the Maiden Tower, a historical architectural landmark dating back to the 7th-6th centuries BC and restored in the 12th century. Standing at 28 meters in height and 16-16.5 meters in diameter, the tower comprises a cylindrical structure and a large supporting base.

The Prime Minister also viewed the Bukhara caravanserai. This magnificent building, constructed on an ancient trade route as a shelter for Central Asian merchants, has now regained its former glory through a large-scale project implemented in accordance with the relevant Order of President Ilham Aliyev. The restoration was meticulously carried out on the principle of preserving both the architectural and engineering features of the monument.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Shirvanshahs’ Palace Complex, a globally significant example of Eastern medieval architecture.