Uzbekistan seeks to bolster digital ties with Hungary's 4iG in telecom, IT projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 10. Uzbekistan and Hungarian company 4iG discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and the launch of joint IT projects, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed Khodjaev’s meeting with the Chairman of the Board and CEO of 4iG, Gellért Jászai.

“For us, it is important not only to attract strong international partners, but also to steadily build long-term technological cooperation around such projects,” he said.

According to him, the sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and advanced technologies.

“Particular attention was given to the potential launch of joint projects in IT, satellite, and geo-analytical solutions, as well as cooperation with IT Park and Uzbekcosmos,” he noted.

Furthermore, Jamshid Khodjaev added that the parties also reviewed the potential of the Uzbekistan-Hungary Investment Fund as a practical instrument for advancing new initiatives in priority sectors.

“We see 4iG as a promising partner in advancing Uzbekistan’s digital transformation, technological modernization, and modern infrastructure. There is every reason to expect that this cooperation will continue to develop through new practical projects,” he concluded.