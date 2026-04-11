Kazakhstan sees growth in outbound remittance flows in Feb. 2026
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
Outbound money transfers from Kazakhstan increased in February 2026, both in volume and value. Russia remained the top destination, followed by Türkiye and Uzbekistan.
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