Azerbaijan's repo market shows balanced dynamics with stable-high liquidity demand in 2025

A balanced dynamic was observed in Azerbaijan's repo market in 2025, with sustained demand for liquidity. Although repo transaction volumes decreased from the high levels of late 2024, market activity remained robust. The shift to deposit auctions in the second half of the year reflected changes in the Central Bank's liquidity management strategy.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have an account, please log in Login Register