Kyrgyzstan’s El Plast reports strong output and sales growth
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
The performance of El Plast highlights strengthening industrial output in Kyrgyzstan, supported by infrastructure demand and increasing domestic production capacity.
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