Turkmenistan reports growth in vegetable, food production in Lebap region
Photo: The press service of the Kazakh Government
Turkmenistan saw a sharp increase in vegetable production in the Lebap region in the first quarter, alongside growth in flour, fruit, and dairy output.
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