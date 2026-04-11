Kazakhstan records growth in cross-border transfers via Zolotaya Korona
Photo: Zolotaya Korona
Outbound money transfers from Kazakhstan rose in February 2026, with Zolotaya Korona accounting for the majority of transactions.
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