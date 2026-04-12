Uzbekistan reports stable coal production in 2M2026
Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan’s coal production remained stable in early 2026, as broader industrial output continued to be driven primarily by manufacturing, reflecting steady momentum across key sectors of the economy.
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