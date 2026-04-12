Qatari authorities resume all daytime maritime transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Qatari authorities have announced the full resumption of all maritime shipping operations from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., starting April 12, the Qatari Ministry of Transport wrote on its Facebook page, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Transport announces the full restoration of maritime navigation for all types of vessels from 06:00 to 18:00 on Sunday, April 12," the ministry wrote.

It is noted that only vessels with a fishing license are allowed to go out to sea around the clock.