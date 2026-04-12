Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's financial sector
This week, Azerbaijan’s financial sector saw key developments in international cooperation and market activity. Ties with Turkey are growing, especially in financial product development. Meanwhile, the banking and mortgage markets remain active, reflecting steady economic growth.
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