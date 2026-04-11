France ready to help restore security in Strait of Hormuz - Macron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. France is ready to contribute to ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on his X page following talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

"It is crucial for Iran to restore freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, and France is ready to contribute to this," Makron wrote.

According to him, during a conversation with the Iranian president, he emphasized "the importance of observing the ceasefire, including in Lebanon." "France fully supports the actions of the Lebanese authorities, who are the only legitimate authority," he added.

.