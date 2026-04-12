Key issues including Strait of Hormuz and sanctions discussed in Iran-U.S. talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear program, compensation, sanctions, and conflict resolution were discussed during the talks between the Iranian and American delegations in Islamabad, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Various aspects of the main topics of the talks were discussed over the past 24 hours, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, military compensation, the lifting of sanctions and a complete end to the war against Iran and the region," Baghaei wrote.

The talks are expected to continue today.