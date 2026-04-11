Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree on intergovernmental roadmap to boost economic co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to adopt a roadmap between the governments of the two countries aimed at further developing trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The agreement was reached following talks between the two leaders in Uzbekistan's Bukhara.

During the meeting, the presidents reaffirmed their strategic commitment to deepening economic partnership. They also agreed to strengthen coordination between their governments to achieve concrete targets in trade and industrial cooperation, highlighting the importance of systematic support for businesses and encouraging greater economic activity.

The presidents discussed in detail cooperation in the extraction and processing of rare earth metals, as well as in transit and transport, water and energy sectors, and the IT industry. Special attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and developing tourism.

In addition, Tokayev supported Mirziyoyev’s “Clean Air” initiative, noting its relevance for Kazakhstan’s major cities.

“Our situation in Almaty is quite difficult. Unfortunately, Almaty has been included among the most polluted major cities in the world, and urgent measures are needed. If you do not mind, we could propose today the joint implementation of the ‘Clean Air’ initiative under the patronage of the presidents and carried out by the governments of our countries. I believe that the public in our states and the international community will respond positively. Indeed, much can be achieved within this initiative. It will encourage both local authorities and businesses to act more responsibly in protecting the environment,” Tokayev said.