OECD urges for expansion of EU-Türkiye Customs Union to boost trade
Photo: Statistics Estonia
The OECD also pointed to the need to streamline trade-related measures, as additional duties and non-tariff barriers have increased in recent years, impacting cross-border economic activity.
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