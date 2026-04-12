Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee opens tender for audit services
The "Azerterminalcomplex" Union of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan is inviting tenders for database auditing and consulting services in electronic computing systems. Proposals must be submitted by 18:00 (GMT+4) on May 1, 2026, with the opening of tender packages scheduled for the same time.
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