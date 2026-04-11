Iranian and US officials to hold another round of talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Two rounds of talks between Iranian and American delegations took place in Islamabad today, Trend reports.

According to the information, the third round is planned for later in the evening.

The talks between the U.S. and Iran have started today in Islamabad with the mediation of Pakistan. The Iranian delegation in the talks is headed by the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance.

The war between the U.S., Israel and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.