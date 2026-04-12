Pakistan proposes joint patrols in Strait of Hormuz during Iran-US Talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. During the talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad, Pakistan proposed regulating shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a source in the Pakistani government says, Trend reports.

"Pakistan has put forward a proposal to regulate the passage of ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This proposal involves joint patrols in the strait," the reports says.

The talks between the U.S. and Iran have started today in Islamabad with the mediation of Pakistan. The Iranian delegation in the talks is headed by the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance.

The war between the U.S., Israel and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.