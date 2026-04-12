Azerbaijani gymnasts perform successfully at European Championship (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijan is represented by 23 gymnasts at the European Championship in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, being held in the Portuguese city of Portimao, Trend reports.

Following the qualification stage in the individual trampoline program, Seljan Mahsudova, Maqsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Huseyn Abbasov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev and Farhad Mustafayev advanced to the semifinals and finals.

In the team competitions among juniors, Farhad Mustafayev, Omar Gasymli, Muhammad Hasanli and Ammar Bakhshaliyev, and among seniors, Maqsud Mahsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Ali Nifataliyev and Mehdi Aliyev advanced to the final thanks to their successful performances. In the senior team standings, the team finished in 4th place.

Our gymnasts also showed strong results in the synchronized programs. In the men’s events, the pairs of Ammar Bakhshaliyev – Farhad Mustafayev and Maqsud Mahsudov – Huseyn Abbasov, as well as Ayan Shabanova and Ibrahim Mustafazade in mixed synchronized competition, advanced to the next stages.

In double mini-trampoline, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Omar Gasymli, Muhammad Hasanli and Nikita Koleshnikov advanced to the final in the team event. Ammar Bakhshaliyev will also compete in the individual final.

This championship opens a new page in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics: for the first time, our gymnasts managed to reach the final in the team trampoline event among both juniors and seniors, as well as in the junior double mini-trampoline event.

Successes in tumbling also continue. Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and Aleksey Karatashov advanced to the team final. Mikhail Malkin and Tofiq Aliyev also reached the individual final. In the final performance, our team won the silver medal.