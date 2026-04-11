Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society reps hold meeting in Gabala within Peace Bridge initiative (PHOTO)

GABALA, Azerbaijan, April 11. The city of Gabala, Azerbaijan, hosted a bilateral roundtable within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative, bringing together representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The latest roundtable convened representatives of non-governmental organizations, media outlets, and think tanks from both countries.

The Armenian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan via the land border, crossing through a formally delimited and demarcated section and undergoing all relevant border and passport control procedures. The crossing itself constituted another symbolic step by the “Peace Bridge” Initiative toward strengthening confidence-building measures between the societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Over the course of two days, four discussion sessions were held. Participants discussed geopolitical developments in and around the South Caucasus and their impact on the peace process. Azerbaijani and Armenian experts also exchanged views on the respective positions and visions of Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding regional developments.

Prior to the bilateral dialogue, representatives of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative held meetings and discussions with various segments of civil society in their respective countries in order to better understand public expectations and perceptions of the peace process. During a separate session, participants in the “Peace Bridge” Initiative presented the findings of those meetings, highlighting the principal concerns, expectations, and viewpoints expressed within their respective societies.

Taking into account the expectations expressed within their societies, participants devoted the concluding session to an exchange of views on future joint and individual activities during the next stages of the peace process.

On 11 April, participants in the fourth bilateral roundtable held within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The discussion focused on regional security, the progress of the peace process at the political level, and the contribution of civil society to the normalization process.

The two-day dialogue concluded with a press conference at which the outcomes of the fourth meeting were summarized.

The latest meeting of civil society representatives took place in an atmosphere of constructive dialogue, candid discussions, and a reaffirmation that there is no alternative to the peace agenda. Participants in the dialogue, organized within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative with the support of the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressed their intention to continue joint efforts aimed at strengthening confidence during the next stages of the peace process.

The discussions, held from April 10 through 12, focus on promoting dialogue and direct engagement between civil society actors from both countries. The meeting is set to continue through April 12.

The “Peace Bridge” Initiative continues to foster dialogue and direct engagement between civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia. On this occasion, the Armenian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan via the land border, crossing through a formally delimited and demarcated section and undergoing all relevant border and passport control procedures.

The dialogue between civil society representatives is taking place within the framework of the agreed bilateral peace agenda endorsed at the trilateral summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States held in Washington, D.C. on 8 August 2025.

The meeting agenda includes discussions on the current state of the peace process; the activities undertaken by participants in the “Peace Bridge” Initiative in their respective countries and the results of those efforts; as well as the situation in the region.

Separate sessions will also be devoted to efforts to advance peace at the societal level and to increase trust during the next stages of the peace process.

The Azerbaijani delegation comprises Emin Aliyev, the editor-in-chief of Trend News Agency.

Participants from Azerbaijan:

1. Farhad Mammadov – Director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus; Coordinator

2. Rusif Huseynov – Director of the Topchubashov Center

3. Ramil Isgandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

4. Kamala Mammadova – Editor-in-Chief, First News Media (1news.az)

5. Fuad Abdullayev – Leading Adviser at the Center of Analysis of International Relations

6. Dilara Afandiyeva – Head of the Women’s Peace and Security Center at the Azerbaijan Women’s Rights Protection Society

7. Konul Badalova – Research Fellow at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication

8. Zaur Shiriyev – Nonresident Scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

9. Rauf Aghamirzayev – Transport Expert and Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport

10. Gulbaniz Ganbarova – Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Rural Women’s Association Public Union

11. Nazrin Aliyeva – Chairperson of the “Human Rights Support Center” Public Association

12. Sanan Rzayev – Presenter, CBC Television

13. Emin Aliyev – Editor-in-Chief, Trend News Agency

14. Murad Muradov – Deputy Director of the Topchubashov Center

15. Aytan Gahraman – Adviser at the Baku International Multiculturalism Center

16. Ilyas Huseynov – Political Analyst

17. Gulshan Akhundova – Chairperson of the “Women, Development, Future” Public Union

18. Orkhan Babayev – Staff Member of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus

19. Orkhan Amashov – Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Presenter, AnewZ

20. Yegana Hajiyeva – Member of the Board of the Press Council

Participants from Armenia:

1. Areg Kochinyan – President of the Armenian Council; Coordinator

2. Boris Navasardyan – Honorary President of the Yerevan Press Club

3. Naira Sultanyan – Director of the Democracy Development Foundation

4.Narek Minasyan – Associate Expert at the Armenian Council

5. Samvel Meliksetyan – Expert at the Armenian Council

6. Stepan Grigoryan – Chairman of the Board, Analytical Center on Globalization and Regional Cooperation

7. Edgar Vardanyan – Associate Expert at the Armenian Council

8. Robert Ghevondyan – Expert at the Armenian Council

9. Lusine Kharatyan – Writer and Cultural Anthropologist

10. Nelli Minasyan – PhD in History, Associate Professor, and Turkologist

11. Davit Stepanyan – Political Commentator at 1in.am; Expert at the Armenian Institute of International Security and Relations

12. Ruben Babayan – Artistic Director of the Yerevan Puppet Theater

13. Eleonora Sargsyan – Peace and Gender Expert; Youth Worker

14. Naira Martikyan – Editor and Country Director of JAMnews (Armenia)

15. Vazgen Karapetyan – Associate Director, Eurasia Partnership Foundation

16. Tatev Danielyan – Editor-in-Chief of Political Programs and Host at Public Television of Armenia

17. Armen Petrosyan – Regional Policy Expert at the Orbeli Center

18. Alen Amirkhanyan – Director of the AUA Acopian Center for the Environment

19. Nelli Rafayelyan – Journalist at the Media Initiative Center

20. Operator, Public Television of Armenia