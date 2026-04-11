Iran's IRENEX sales demonstrate surge in value
Transactions on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) saw a significant increase last week compared to the previous week. Hydrocarbon and electricity sales saw substantial growth, contributing to a major boost in overall transaction value. Sales of other goods also saw a notable rise during the same period.
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