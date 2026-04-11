ADB reveals inflation outlook in Kyrgyzstan through 2027
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The outlook reflects an economy balancing robust growth momentum with persistent inflationary pressures driven by demand expansion and external cost factors.
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