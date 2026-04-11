Kyrgyzstan advances industrialization with new projects in Osh
Photo: Artificial intelligence
The expansion of industrial projects reflects a state-led strategy to diversify the economy, stimulate regional employment, and increase fiscal revenues through manufacturing growth.
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