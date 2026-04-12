U.S. failed to win Iran’s trust - Ghalibaf

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Despite the Iranian side putting forward initiatives aimed at advancing the negotiations in Islamabad, the American side in this round of talks was unable to win the trust of the Iranian delegation, the head of the Iranian delegation in the U.S.–Iran talks in Islamabad, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said, Trend reports.

According to him, the American side has understood Iran’s logic and principles and can now decide whether it is able to gain Iran’s trust.

Ghalibaf stated that alongside military struggle, Iran views the power of diplomacy as another method of ensuring the rights of its citizens and will spare no effort to consolidate the achievements gained during 40 days of defense.

“Iran also expresses its gratitude to friendly and brotherly Pakistan for facilitating the simplification of this negotiation process,” he noted.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran on the same day began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.