US says Iran rejected proposed terms in Pakistan negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The Iranian side did not agree to the conditions proposed by the United States for resolving the conflict during negotiations in Pakistan, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance says, Trend reports.

"We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement," he said.

According to Vance, the American side clearly outlined its "red lines" during the negotiations, as well as issues on which it was prepared to compromise and on which concessions were excluded.

"They have chosen not to accept our terms," the U.S. Vice President noted.