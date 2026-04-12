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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 12 April 2026 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

March 30

-

April 6

1.7000

March 31

1.7000

April 7

1.7000

April 1

1.7000

April 8

1.7000

April 2

1.7000

April 9

1.7000

April 3

1.7000

April 10

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0287 manat this week, while the weighted average rate rose by 0.01577 manat amounted to 1.97532 manat per euro

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

March 30

-

April 6

1.9590

March 31

1.9498

April 7

1.9615

April 1

1.9661

April 8

1.9850

April 2

1.9615

April 9

1.9834

April 3

1.9608

April 10

1.9877

Average rate per week

1.95955

Average rate per week

1.97532

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0673 this week, and the weighted average increased by 0.06193 manat, amounting to 2.16218 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

March 30

-

April 6

2.1258

March 31

2.0898

April 7

2.1523

April 1

2.0902

April 8

2.1687

April 2

2.1087

April 9

2.1710

April 3

2.1123

April 10

2.1931

Average rate per week

2.10025

Average rate per week

2.16218

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged week-on-week. Meanwhile, the weighted average exchange rate edged down by 0.000055 manat compared to the previous week, settling at 0.03812 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

March 30

-

April 6

0.0381

March 31

0.0382

April 7

0.0381

April 1

0.0382

April 8

0.0381

April 2

0.0382

April 9

0.0382

April 3

0.0381

April 10

0.0381

Average rate per week

0.038175

Average rate per week

0.03812

March 30 was observed as a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the Nowruz holiday, and therefore, no data was released for that date.

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