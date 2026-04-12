Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar March 30 - April 6 1.7000 March 31 1.7000 April 7 1.7000 April 1 1.7000 April 8 1.7000 April 2 1.7000 April 9 1.7000 April 3 1.7000 April 10 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0287 manat this week, while the weighted average rate rose by 0.01577 manat amounted to 1.97532 manat per euro

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro March 30 - April 6 1.9590 March 31 1.9498 April 7 1.9615 April 1 1.9661 April 8 1.9850 April 2 1.9615 April 9 1.9834 April 3 1.9608 April 10 1.9877 Average rate per week 1.95955 Average rate per week 1.97532

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0673 this week, and the weighted average increased by 0.06193 manat, amounting to 2.16218 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble March 30 - April 6 2.1258 March 31 2.0898 April 7 2.1523 April 1 2.0902 April 8 2.1687 April 2 2.1087 April 9 2.1710 April 3 2.1123 April 10 2.1931 Average rate per week 2.10025 Average rate per week 2.16218

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged week-on-week. Meanwhile, the weighted average exchange rate edged down by 0.000055 manat compared to the previous week, settling at 0.03812 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira March 30 - April 6 0.0381 March 31 0.0382 April 7 0.0381 April 1 0.0382 April 8 0.0381 April 2 0.0382 April 9 0.0382 April 3 0.0381 April 10 0.0381 Average rate per week 0.038175 Average rate per week 0.03812

March 30 was observed as a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the Nowruz holiday, and therefore, no data was released for that date.

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