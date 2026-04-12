Turkmenistan’s Lebap region exceeds budget revenue plan in first quarter of 2026
Photo: Poland's Financial Ombudsman
Lebap region overfulfilled its budget revenue plan in the first quarter, while continuing infrastructure and housing construction under a national program.
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