Turkmenistan’s Lebap region records growth in cargo transportation as of 1Q2026
Photo: Turkmenistan's “Automobile Transport Service”
Cargo transportation volumes in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region increased in the first quarter, while passenger traffic saw modest growth.
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