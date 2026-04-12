OECD outlines steps to strengthen labor market incentives in Türkiye
Photo: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia
According to the OECD, such policy steps could help further enhance labor market efficiency and support sustainable economic growth.
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