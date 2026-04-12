Azerbaijan's trading volume grows amid dominant financial sector in stock market in 2025
Azerbaijan's stock market saw growth in trading volume and continued dominance of the financial sector last year. Secondary market trading led activity in 2025, especially after the first IPO in 2024. The market capitalization of listed companies remained stable, with a large concentration in major firms.
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