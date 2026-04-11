US warship heading to Strait of Hormuz turned back

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. A US warship heading to the Strait of Hormuz from the port of Foseir, Oman, has turned back, Trend reports.

It is noted that the Iranian Armed Forces clarified the direction of movement of this warship and informed the negotiating team in Pakistan. The Iranian delegation immediately conveyed this issue to the American delegation through the Pakistani side, which was acting as a mediator.

At the same time, a warning was issued that if the US did not retreat within 30 minutes, the warship would be attacked by Iran, which would be a serious blow to the negotiations between Iran and the US.

It is noted that the said warship stopped moving in the direction of the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks between the U.S. and Iran have started today in Islamabad with the mediation of Pakistan. The Iranian delegation in the talks is headed by the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance.

The war between the U.S., Israel and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.