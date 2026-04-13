UK will not participate in the US mission in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. UK will not participate in the US military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, local media says, Trend reports.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that US and other naval forces would block the Strait of Hormuz.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran regarding the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran on the same day began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. A two-week ceasefire agreement between the sides was reached on April 7 through Pakistan’s mediation. Talks held between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11 ended without an agreement.