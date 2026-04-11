Pakistan sees momentum for constructive US–Iran dialogue in Islamabad talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. We believe that the talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations in Islamabad will be constructive, Pakistani Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar said, Trend reports via the Pakistani MFA.

Dar emphasized that the Pakistani government will continue its mediation efforts to help the parties find a lasting and sustainable solution to the Iranian conflict.

Welcoming U.S. Vice President JD Vance, the foreign minister commended the U.S. commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator.