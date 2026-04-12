Iranian President names conditions for reaching agreement with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran could reach a fair agreement with the United States provided that Washington adheres to international law and takes Iran’s “red lines” into account, Trend reports.

According to him, the Islamic Republic is ready to conclude a balanced and just agreement that would ensure peace and long-term stability in the region. He noted that reaching an understanding is possible if the United States acts within the framework of international norms.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran regarding the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran on the same day began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. A two-week ceasefire agreement between the sides was reached on April 7 through Pakistan’s mediation. Talks held between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11 ended without an agreement.