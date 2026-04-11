Weekly review of oil prices in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. This week, the average prices for Azeri Light CIF, Urals, and Dated Brent crude fell, while prices for Dated Brent rose, Trend reports,

The price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, fell by $6.71, or 5%, compared to last week, to $126.5 per barrel. According to the data, the maximum price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $140.68 per barrel, and the minimum was $119.98.

The average price of “Azeri Light” crude oil on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $121.04 per barrel, which is $5.42, or 4.3%, lower than last week. During the week, the maximum price was $134.58 per barrel, and the minimum was $114.84.

The price of Urals crude oil decreased by $4.70, or 4.7%, compared to the previous week, reaching $95.69 per barrel. During the week, the maximum price was $109.26, and the minimum was $89.38.

The Dated Brent crude oil price averaged $131.80, an increase of $1.66, or 1.3%, compared to the previous week. During the week, the maximum price was $144.42 per barrel, and the minimum was $124.68.

Oil / Price 06.04.2026 07.04.2026 08.04.2026 09.04.2026 10.04.2026 Average price Azeri LT CIF - $140.68 $120.44 $125.03 $119.98 $126.5 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan - $134.58 $114.89 $119.88 $114.84 $121.04 Urals (EX NOVO) - $109.26 $89.38 $94.81 $89.50 $95.69 Dated Brent - $144.42 $124.68 $131.97 $126.11 $131.80

The UK stock exchange was closed on April 6 due to a public holiday, so no data was published for that date.