U.S. begins clearing mines from Strait of Hormuz - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The United States begins the process of clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

"We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves," he wrote

He also said that 28 mine dropper boats were "at the bottom of the sea."