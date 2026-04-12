Iran to restore damaged facilities of Lavan refinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The facilities of the Lavan refinery, located in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, will be restored within two months, said Mohammad Sadeq Azimifar, Deputy Oil Minister of Iran and CEO of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, Trend reports.

According to him, part of the Lavan refinery will resume operations within the next 10 days.

Azimifar stated that a large number of personnel have currently been deployed to the country’s damaged oil facilities, and work is underway to restore the operation of Iran’s oil and refining facilities.

After a ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. was announced through Pakistan’s mediation, the facilities of Iran’s Lavan refinery came under an airstrike on April 8, causing serious damage to the plant.