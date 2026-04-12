Kyrgyzstan expands capital investment support for Osh city
Photo: EBRD's official website
Rising capital expenditures and supplementary funding from central sources signal a sustained focus on infrastructure-led regional growth, with Osh remaining a key recipient of public investment.
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