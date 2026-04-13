Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda gas-fired plant begins round-the-clock power generation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 13. A new gas-fired combined cycle power plant (CCPP) in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda has begun round-the-clock electricity generation, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The 240 MW facility, which can also produce up to 277 Gcal of thermal energy, is currently undergoing active commissioning and testing.

The project is being implemented with direct private investment from the Turkish company Aksa Energy and is designed to fully meet the region’s electricity and heat supply needs. At present, two gas turbine units are operating continuously, supplying around 170 MW of power to the unified energy system and strengthening electricity generation in the southern part of the country.

According to the ministry, in the near future, a steam turbine is expected to be commissioned, allowing the plant to reach its full design capacity.

The Kyzylorda CCPP is part of a broader national strategy led by the Ministry of Energy to modernize Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure. In 2026, the country plans to commission a record 2.64 GW of new capacity, including four combined cycle plants, as well as wind and solar power stations and expansions at existing facilities.

Overall, the new energy projects are expected to generate around 16 billion kWh of electricity annually. These efforts aim to eliminate the country’s energy deficit by the end of the first quarter of 2027 and ensure a sustainable surplus of capacity by 2029.