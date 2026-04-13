Kyrgyzstan, Japan's JICA discuss modernization of border crossing points

Photo: State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 13. The State Customs Service under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed the modernization of border crossing points, Trend reports via the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance.

The matter was addressed on April 9, 2026, during a meeting at the central office of the State Customs Service, where First Deputy Chairman Ulan Kimsanov engaged with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Yuka Sonoyama.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation, including the modernization of border crossing points, the introduction of modern technical control equipment, the digitalization of customs processes, and the development of the Kyrgyz Republic’s transit potential.

Particular attention was paid to the possible implementation of joint projects to equip border checkpoints with inspection and scanning systems.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in implementing joint projects and further developing their partnership.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen its customs and border management system through international cooperation and the introduction of modern digital and technical solutions aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and the country’s transit and logistics potential.