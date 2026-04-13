Azerbaijan sees growth in bank loans to information and communications sector in Mar. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The volume of business loans issued by Azerbaijani banks to the information and communications sector stood at 764.9 million manat ($450 million) as of March 1, 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicate that this figure declined by 11.9 million manat ($7 million), or 1.5%, compared to the previous month, when it increased by 123.8 million manat ($72.8 million), or 19.3%, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, bank-issued business loans to the information and communications sector stood at 776.8 million manat ($457 million) as of February 1, 2026, compared to 641.1 million manat ($377.1 million) a year earlier.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s total banking sector loan portfolio reached 30.1 billion manat ($17.7 billion) as of March. Business loans accounted for 53.3% of the total at 16 billion manat ($9.41 billion), followed by consumer loans at 31.4% with 9.46 billion manat ($5.57 billion), and mortgage loans at 15.3% totaling 4.59 billion manat ($2.7 billion).