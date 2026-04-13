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Azerbaijan sees growth in bank loans to information and communications sector in Mar. 2026

Economy Materials 13 April 2026 06:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sees growth in bank loans to information and communications sector in Mar. 2026

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The volume of business loans issued by Azerbaijani banks to the information and communications sector stood at 764.9 million manat ($450 million) as of March 1, 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicate that this figure declined by 11.9 million manat ($7 million), or 1.5%, compared to the previous month, when it increased by 123.8 million manat ($72.8 million), or 19.3%, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, bank-issued business loans to the information and communications sector stood at 776.8 million manat ($457 million) as of February 1, 2026, compared to 641.1 million manat ($377.1 million) a year earlier.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s total banking sector loan portfolio reached 30.1 billion manat ($17.7 billion) as of March. Business loans accounted for 53.3% of the total at 16 billion manat ($9.41 billion), followed by consumer loans at 31.4% with 9.46 billion manat ($5.57 billion), and mortgage loans at 15.3% totaling 4.59 billion manat ($2.7 billion).

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