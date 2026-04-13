Kyrgyzstan modernizes schools - digitalization and new buildings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. In recent months, Kyrgyzstan has undertaken a series of initiatives aimed at advancing its educational infrastructure. New schools and state-of-the-art academic buildings are being inaugurated across the country, alongside the establishment of new colleges and the integration of digital solutions for streamlining educational management. These measures are designed to enhance the quality of education and ensure the development of a workforce that aligns with the needs of both the economy and society.

In particular, on April 10 in the city of Osh, during a working visit, President Sadyr Japarov took part in the ceremony of laying the foundations for 10 new schools funded by the Stabilization Fund, noting that the development of education remains one of the key priorities of the state and that the construction of new educational institutions is an important step in strengthening the country’s education system.

Across various regions, newly constructed schools feature modern classrooms, libraries, and cafeterias, thereby improving the learning environment. In the capital, the ongoing construction of Russian and Russian-Kyrgyz schools aim to deliver Russian-language curricula. These institutions will employ both Kyrgyz and Russian teachers, with 700 student quotas allocated for 2026, reflecting the increasing demand for Russian-language education.

A central aspect of the reforms is the digitalization of school management systems. The introduction of electronic systems for student transfers enables authorities to monitor available spots in schools while significantly reducing administrative workloads. These systems mitigate human error and minimize the risks of corruption. Furthermore, similar digital mechanisms have been implemented for first-grade enrollment, which serves as a basis for evaluating the effectiveness of digitalized management practices.

The Head of State also noted that the implementation of new school projects will significantly reduce the number of schools operating in three shifts, while some schools will be transitioned from two shifts to a single-shift system, directly improving the quality of education.

Simultaneously, discussions are underway regarding the integration of digital solutions into the tourism and cultural sectors. Plans are in progress to develop a unified digital platform that will amalgamate government services, business offerings, and educational opportunities. This platform aims to streamline coordination and improve access to services, while enhancing opportunities for educational and cultural engagement.

The further evolution of the educational system through digitalization may yield a variety of outcomes. These include an increase in the number of skilled professionals, expanded avenues for training and internships, greater transparency and efficiency in school management, and a heightened interest in foreign languages and international educational programs. The success and pace of these reforms will depend largely on the preparedness of educational institutions, the availability of necessary resources, and the establishment of sustainable financing mechanisms. These factors will ultimately determine the trajectory and impact of the proposed initiatives.