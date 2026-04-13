Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose notably in Mar. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan’s
non-oil sector exports rose by 11.7% from January through March
2026, reaching $862 million.
Data obtained by Trend from the April 2026 issue of the "Export Review"
of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
(CAERC) indicates that during this period, food product exports
increased by 25.1% to $281 million.
Detailed data shows strong growth across several categories:
sugar exports grew 4.5 times, cotton yarn doubled, plant- and
animal-based fats and oils rose by 68.4%, cotton fiber by 43.5%,
fruits and vegetables by 22.1%, aluminum and aluminum products by
20.4%, tea by 15.1%, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
by 4.3%.
In the first quarter, agricultural product exports increased by
26.6% to $215.6 million, while agro-industrial product exports grew
by 27.4% to $88 million. Combined, exports of agricultural and
agro-industrial products rose by 26.8% to $303.7 million.