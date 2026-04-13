Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose notably in Mar. 2026

Detailed data shows strong growth across several categories: sugar exports grew 4.5 times, cotton yarn doubled, plant- and animal-based fats and oils rose by 68.4%, cotton fiber by 43.5%, fruits and vegetables by 22.1%, aluminum and aluminum products by 20.4%, tea by 15.1%, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 4.3%.

In the first quarter, agricultural product exports increased by 26.6% to $215.6 million, while agro-industrial product exports grew by 27.4% to $88 million. Combined, exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products rose by 26.8% to $303.7 million.