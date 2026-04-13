Tajikistan’s private sector sees strong growth in early 2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 13. In the first two months of 2026, Tajikistan’s private sector output reached 1.3 billion somoni (approximately $136.3 million), reflecting a 16.1% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Data obtained by the Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that the private sector generated 773.1 million somoni (around $80.8 million) in February 2026, marking a 26.5% year-on-year growth.

In comparison, the growth in the private sector for the January-February period of 2025 was 8.4% compared to 2024, while February 2025 recorded a 4% increase.

Total capital investments across all forms of ownership amounted to 3.5 billion somoni ($365.9 million) in January-February 2026, a notable 33.2% rise compared to the same period in 2025.

In February 2026, capital investments reached 1.95 billion somoni ($204.8 million), marking a 32.6% increase compared to February 2025.

The data underscores the continued expansion of economic activity, particularly in the private sector, as well as an accelerating pace of capital investment in the country.