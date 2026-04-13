Turkmenistan calls for global energy neutrality with new UN-backed energy code

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Turkmenistan has called for the complete depoliticization of the global energy sector and proposed the development of a United Nations-backed “Energy Code” to prevent political conditions from affecting energy cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The initiative was put forward by Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his address at the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, held at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria.

The proposal also includes the development of a universal international legal instrument under the UN framework governing energy production, transit, and consumption, as well as a draft UN General Assembly resolution on the role of reliable energy connectivity in sustainable development.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is ready to take an active role in further consultations on the proposed initiatives.

The International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, previously known as the Vienna Energy Forum, is a solutions platform to accelerate low-emission, climate-resilient development around the world. The Forum highlights the action-oriented steps required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The solutions platform facilitates multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder, and inter-disciplinary dialogue to advance sustainable energy development. Initiated in 2008, the Forum is co-organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Austrian Government, and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.