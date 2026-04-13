Turkmenistan, IAEA discuss nuclear medicine and radiation safety advancements

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Turkmenistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discussed expanding cooperation in nuclear medicine, radiation safety, and technical assistance programs, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The talks were held during a meeting between Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, which took place in Vienna as part of Berdimuhamedov’s visit to the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.

The sides also reviewed ongoing cooperation aimed at improving Turkmenistan’s healthcare system through the introduction of modern diagnostic and treatment methods with IAEA support.

Particular attention was given to the preparation of a new Country Programme Framework for 2026-2030, which will define priority areas of technical cooperation. The possibility of holding a regional high-level forum in Ashgabat was also proposed to discuss issues of nuclear safety and international cooperation.

Further discussions included broader international issues, with emphasis on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, radiation safety, and sustainable development, as well as support for developing countries, including landlocked states, in accessing peaceful nuclear technologies.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan’s engagement with nuclear technologies is primarily focused on peaceful applications, particularly in medicine, radiation safety, agriculture, and environmental monitoring, implemented in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Since joining the IAEA in 2016, Turkmenistan has been gradually expanding its legal and technical cooperation with the Agency, including participation in safeguards agreements and the development of national legislation on radiation safety and nuclear security.