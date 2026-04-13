Kyrgyzstan to discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project with World Bank

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 13. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev will discuss the implementation of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant with the World Bank Group during his working visit to Washington, D.C., Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

Adylbek Kasymaliev has arrived in Washington to take part in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

The visit program began with preparations for negotiations with senior World Bank management, including Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde and Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Region Antonella Bassani.

The sides are also expected to review the current portfolio of projects in Kyrgyzstan.

The visit will also include a political track, with bilateral consultations planned with representatives of the administration of President Donald Trump. The discussions will focus on strengthening interstate dialogue and expanding economic cooperation.

In parallel, Kasymaliev is expected to hold meetings with top executives of leading global companies, including Meta, Oracle, NVIDIA, and SpaceX.

Key topics will include digital transformation of public administration and the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The visit is expected to last several days and conclude with the signing of a number of documents aimed at expanding Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation with international institutions.