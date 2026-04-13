Azerbaijan’s ANAMA shares weekly progress on neutralized UXOs in liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. A total of 47 anti-tank mines, 144 anti-personnel mines, and 1,661 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from April 6 through 12, the weekly report by Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations stated, Trend reports.

According to the report, as many as 2,052 hectares of land were cleared of mines over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

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