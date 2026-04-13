U.S. to block maritime traffic to Iranian ports from April 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. On April 13, the US military will begin a naval blockade of Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on its X page, Trend reports.

It is reported that all maritime traffic entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman will be blocked.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation," the statement said.