Turkmenistan calls for boosting trade turnover with Austria

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Turkmenistan has called for more effective use of existing potential to increase trade turnover with Austria, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The statement was made by Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his meeting with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, which took place in Vienna as part of Berdimuhamedov’s visit to participate in the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.

During the talks, Berdimuhamedov proposed holding the next meeting of the Turkmen-Austrian joint commission in June in Ashgabat.

He also highlighted the role of the commission as a key mechanism for advancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

For reference, Turkmen-Austrian relations are primarily focused on diplomatic and institutional cooperation, with an emphasis on political dialogue and multilateral engagement, particularly within the UN framework and international forums. At the same time, bilateral trade and economic ties remain relatively limited in scale compared to the level of political contacts.