ILO outlines key measures to back Kyrgyzstan in labour and social protection (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has supported Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to strengthen labor standards, improve workforce skills, and expand social protection coverage, a representative of the ILO told Trend.

A representative of the organization noted that this support is provided through a mix of standards-related legal and policy advice, tripartite capacity-building, and targeted technical cooperation.

"In the area of international labor standards, recent milestones include the ratification of the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), in 2024 and the Private Employment Agencies Convention, 1997 (No. 181), in November 2025," the organization emphasized.

Furthermore, the ILO highlighted that its cooperation in the field of skills development has contributed to the modernization of TVET and skills governance, including under the ILO’s G20 Training Strategy partnership.

"In social protection, the ILO has supported system diagnostics and actuarial and pension analysis to inform reforms aimed at strengthening adequacy and coverage," the organization concluded.